iPhone SE 4 Dummy Units Fit Perfectly in iPhone 14 Cases

New images of dummy units for the upcoming iPhone SE 4 have surfaced and were shared by the Japanese blog Macotakara. The images indicate that the device will feature a design closely resembling that of the iPhone 14, with dimensions of 146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.8mm, identical to the existing model.

The dummy units showcase a single rear camera, a mute switch instead of an action button, and a smaller notch for Face ID. Macotakara notes that soft TPU cases designed for the iPhone 14 fit the dummy units, although the camera cutout is larger than necessary due to the SE 4’s single-camera setup.

Also, a bigger size option is also visible on the post, similar to the iPhone 14 Plus. But, experts doubt this because there haven’t been any earlier hints about a larger model, as seen at 9to5Mac.

Expected specifications for the iPhone SE 4 include a 6.1-inch OLED display, an A18 chip with support for Apple Intelligence, and a single rear camera system – a 48MP sensor similar to that of the iPhone 15. The device is also anticipated to debut Apple’s first in-house 5G modem.

The iPhone SE 4 is projected to launch in spring 2025. The current iPhone SE 3 starts at $429; analysts say that the upgraded features may lead to a price increase and might reach just under $500.