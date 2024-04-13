iPhone SE 4: Four Features You Should Expect

It’s true that iPhones are high-end devices. Every year they strive to be the best on the market, and that comes at a price. That’s why Apple launches an iPhone SE every few years. It’s a less expensive iPhone made using parts from previous models in order to cut costs and reach a wider audience.

It looks like this iPhone SE 4 will be out in 2025, and with all the new features that have leaked, these are the four most important ones:

USB-C

The current iPhone SE features Apple’s traditional Lightning port. However, due to recent EU regulations, and following the path of iPhone 15, we expect the next iPhone SE to switch to USB-C.

Mind blowing performance

We expect the iPhone SE 4 to feature de A16 Bionic chip, which is a huge improvement over the current’s model A15. That would allow the new iPhone to run smoother, while being more efficient.

New design and bigger display

The iPhone SE 3 features an iPhone 8 chassis. And that’s a bit outdated. We expect the new one to look like an iPhone XR, but with the display of an iPhone 14. According to recent rumors, this device will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a notch. That’s much better than the one on the current model. Furthermore, due to this increase in size, the battery of this terminal would last significantly longer than the current model.

Face ID

The iPhone SE 3 still features a Home button with Touch ID. However, we expect the new model to replace it with Face ID thanks to its design change.

Overall, it looks like a very worthy upgrade. As we said, we expect Apple to launch this iPhone in early 2025. If Apple manages to keep the current price, we are pretty sure it will be a super seller.

