iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16E? Apple’s Next Budget iPhone Could Get a New Name

With the iPhone SE 4 on the horizon, we're looking at whether or not Verizon and AT&T will offer a free device on select deals and trade-ins.

Apple is set to unveil a new iPhone on February 19, and while leaks suggest it will be the next iPhone SE, the name might be changing.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman pointed out that Tim Cook’s teaser—calling it the “newest member of the family”—suggests Apple may brand the device as a fresh addition rather than continuing the SE lineup.

Recent reports have hinted at names like “iPhone 16E,” though Gurman hasn’t confirmed that specific branding.

However, he does believe a name change makes sense, given the device’s significant upgrades. Unlike previous SE models, which reused older designs, this iPhone will feature a modern, iPhone 14-style look with a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, and an Action button.

Internally, the phone is expected to pack the A18 chip and 8GB of RAM, making it compatible with Apple Intelligence. It will also introduce Apple’s first in-house 5G modem, a cost-saving move for the company.

A rebrand would help distinguish this device from past SE models, which have long been associated with Touch ID and outdated designs.

It could also allow Apple to phase out older models like the iPhone 14, especially in regions where the switch to USB-C is now required.

With the launch just days away, the big question remains: will Apple continue the SE name, or introduce something entirely new?