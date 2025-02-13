iPhone SE 4 Updated Release Date: May Launch Later Than Expected

Apple fans around the world were hoping for the iPhone SE 4 to launch this week following a recent rumor. However, the main source behind that prediction now says the device will arrive a little later than expected. Read on to find out more.

When is the iPhone SE 4 Release Expected?

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone SE 4 will be announced next week in a product briefing, meaning you might have to wait a little longer to see it. However, the journalist did not share a specific launch date. Based on what he said, Apple is gearing up for multiple product briefings in the coming weeks, with two major announcements expected this week alone.

On Wednesday, the company plans to reveal a minor update, followed by a more significant announcement on Friday. These could include improvements to the Apple Vision Pro or the launch of the iPad 11 (2025). Additionally, Apple is rumored to introduce a new MacBook Air featuring the powerful M4 chipset.

If Gurman’s predictions are accurate, you have a lot to look forward to from Apple in the next few weeks. Apple has already kicked off its series of launches with the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, released on Tuesday. Designed for athletes, these earbuds feature a heart rate sensor that monitors and reports your heart rate during workouts. They also include Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a Transparency mode, allowing users to control the level of ambient sound.

Apple iPhone SE 4: What to Expect

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be a significant upgrade over the iPhone SE 3, which was released in 2022. This new model replaces the Home button with Face ID, offering a more modern unlocking experience. It also adopts a design similar to the iPhone 14 and replaces the Lightning port with USB-C for improved compatibility.

On the hardware side, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature the powerful A18 chip, the same one found in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. If true, this would also provide access to Apple Intelligence features, enhancing the phone’s capabilities.

The device may also feature a significant camera upgrade, with a high-resolution 48MP sensor replacing the previous generation’s 12MP camera. Plus, a larger display might be in the works, giving you more screen space to work with. However, since Apple hasn’t officially confirmed these details, take these rumors with a grain of salt.