This iPhone Shortcut/Hack Makes Your Home Screen Auto-Change With the Weather

My mood and energy generally mirror the weather. I like to slow down when it rains, and when the sun’s out, I feel more upbeat and productive. That shift in mindset often extends to my wallpaper. I don’t want to stare at something gloomy when I’m in a good mood, or vice versa. Manually switching backgrounds all the time, however, can be a pain.

The best hack is to automate these changes. You can actually create an iPhone Shortcut that changes your Home Screen wallpaper based on the weather. It’s not a one-tap toggle, but the automation runs in the background after the setup. Just follow these steps.

Is There a Shortcut To Make Your Home Screen Auto-Change With the Weather?

The general approach is to create Shortcuts commands that change wallpapers based on weather conditions. You can also make specific modifications. Some users might use different triggers for the automation, such as time of day or location changes. Others might incorporate additional logic to handle cases where certain weather conditions aren’t represented in their photo albums.

NOTE It’s important to note that this method requires manual setup and a good understanding of the Shortcuts app. As of now, iOS doesn’t offer a native feature to automatically change wallpapers based on weather conditions without using Shortcuts.

How To Make Your Home Screen Auto-Change With the Weather

Time needed: 5 minutes Shortcuts might look a bit intimidating to use the first time. But as long as you set the right conditions, your automations should work properly. Download or create the wallpapers you want to use for each weather condition (e.g., sunny, rainy, cloudy). Open the Shortcuts app on your iPhone. Tap the plus button (+) in the top right and choose Create Personal Automation. Scroll down and select Weather as your trigger. Add an action by tapping Add Action, then search for Get Current Weather. Add another action and select Scripting. Search for If and set the condition to check the current weather (e.g., “If Weather Conditions is Rain”). In the If block, tap Add Action, then choose Set Wallpaper and select the wallpaper image you want for that condition. Repeat the Else If sections for other conditions like sunny or cloudy, assigning a different wallpaper for each. Finish the automation with End If, and tap Next. Turn off Ask Before Running so the automation runs automatically. Tap Done to save it.

Running out of designs to match the mood? You don’t have to stick with the usual Apple defaults! I rounded up some of the hottest wallpapers for iPhone and Mac right now, including ones that work great with dynamic setups like this.