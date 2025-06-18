iPhone Takes One Step Closer to Wallet-Free Life

Apple is edging closer to a truly wallet-free iPhone experience. The first developer beta of iOS 26 adds an option to keep a card’s full number, expiration date, and security code inside the Wallet app, something users have requested since Apple Pay launched a decade ago.

Instead of showing only the last four digits, Wallet now offers an Add Physical Card Information button in each card’s info sheet, making online checkouts easier when Apple Pay is unavailable. The process is manual but quick. Open Wallet, tap the card, hit the i button, and enter the primary account number, CVC, cardholder name, and an optional note.

Those details live behind Face ID or Touch ID and can be copied with a long-press whenever a merchant demands the full string, no more hopping into password managers or jotting numbers on paper. Apple stresses that the data never leaves your device unprotected. This end-to-end encryption mirrors how iCloud already handles passwords and passkeys.

Apple Finally Listens to Wallet Users’ Woes

The change is part of a broader Wallet makeover arriving this fall. Alongside existing license support, iOS 26 will let U.S. travelers add a digital passport for TSA checkpoints, and new Live Activities will surface boarding-pass alerts, gate changes, and even map links inside Wallet.

Storing full card details also plugs a long-standing gap between Apple’s ecosystem and third-party password managers. Safari has offered camera-based card scanning since iOS 8, but the data has never been centralized. Consolidating everything in Wallet aligns with Apple’s push to use Passkeys and Secure Enclave hardware to replace physical credentials of every kind, from hotel keys to corporate badges.

Right now, the feature is limited to the developer beta seeded on June 13. Apple says a public beta will arrive in July, giving adventurous iPhone owners a chance to try the new Wallet before its expected September debut alongside the iPhone 17 lineup. If history repeats, anyone with an iPhone XS or later should be eligible to test-drive the feature once the public build drops.