iPhone Users Can Now Chat With AI Agents in Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams now supports AI agents directly on iPhones. Users can access these agents from chats, channels, meetings, or the app tray without switching screens. The update brings native AI interaction to mobile, improving workflow for users away from their desks.

Seamless Agent experiences on Teams mobile | Credits: Microsoft

The new functionality enables users to invoke agents with @mentions or through the app tray, delivering real-time responses, contextual suggestions, and zero-input entry points. It streamlines task updates, clarifications, and follow-ups in ongoing conversations using AI-generated content, citations, and sensitivity labels. Designed for high compliance and speed, the system also includes a built-in feedback mechanism to help refine agent performance.

Enterprise-Ready AI Integration for Mobile

Microsoft has tailored these AI interactions for enterprise-grade use. The addition of sensitivity labels for confidential content and inline citations ensures secure, traceable, and compliant communication, even in fast-paced mobile environments. Feedback buttons and content disclaimers, such as “AI-generated content may be incorrect,” maintain transparency and accountability.

Built on the Teams extensibility framework, developers do not need to make changes for these features to work on mobile. This cross-platform support helps ensure a unified AI experience across devices, giving users flexibility and immediacy in how they collaborate.

No Extra Development, Higher Engagement

This release also aims to increase user engagement based on real-world usage patterns. Since many frontline workers and mobile-first users operate away from desktops, accessing agents natively on iOS helps keep Teams practical for time-sensitive collaboration.

As stated in the official Microsoft Teams Blog:

“Agents on mobile bring zero-prompt entry, contextual suggestions, real-time streaming replies, AI-generated labels, inline citations, sensitivity labels, and a feedback loop—everything tuned for fast, compliant, on-the-go reads.”

This upgrade positions Microsoft Teams as a forward-looking platform committed to enabling intelligent, mobile-friendly enterprise communication on iOS.