iPhone Users Want a Clear Cache Button in iOS for apps

The screenshot shared by a user from Reddit talks about “Optimize space”, a quick action that wipes its app cache in a tap. Many popular apps do not. Even my own apps including Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Facebook swell to several gigabytes and stay there. People want a system switch that empties any app’s cache on command.

Apple expects developers to store temporary files in the dedicated caches directory of an app’s sandbox. iOS can purge data in that directory when space runs low, and developers can also use built-in cache classes that auto-evict when memory pressure rises. That is only the theory. In practice, the system only clears caches opportunistically, and never while the app is running, which leaves large piles of data sitting on devices for weeks.

Another built-in tool is Offload App. Offloading removes the app binary and its caches but keeps your documents and settings. Reinstalling restores the app with your data intact. It is useful and safe for most social apps, and you can enable it automatically or do it per app from iPhone Storage.

What people are saying

Users report social apps quickly balloon to 4 to 12 GB without any downloads. Many say video browsing is the worst offender. Some prefer web versions of Instagram or Facebook to avoid battery drain and storage creep. Others rely on Offload App as a quick fix, though a few note they sometimes need a full delete plus a reboot before a stubborn cache disappears. These experiences converge on one point: users feel they should not have to reinstall apps to reclaim obvious junk.

Several commenters argue Apple should provide a system-level button, just like Android’s per-app “Clear cache” control. Others counter that developers must properly mark temporary data as cache for iOS to purge it safely. When apps stash large files outside the caches directory, the system will not touch them because it risks erasing valuable data. That mismatch explains why some apps stay bloated for months.

Where Android differs

Android exposes “Clear cache” and “Clear storage” in every app’s info screen, so we can flush temporary files and app cache without uninstalling. Power users can even wipe the system cache from recovery on many phones. The approach is blunt, but it gives users a lever when an app misbehaves.

Snapchat actually ships a Clear Cache button inside its settings on iOS. It is buried, but it exists and proves the feature can work when developers implement it. Other media apps expose download controls yet treat streamed thumbnails and video fragments as “data,” not cache, so iOS will not purge them automatically. The result feels inconsistent across the Home Screen.

What Apple could do next

Apple could add a uniform “Clear cache” control in iPhone Storage for every app, with clear wording that it only targets the caches directory. That would keep data safe while giving consumers a predictable escape hatch. Apple could also enforce stricter use of the caches directory in App Review, nudging developers who currently store temporary media in protected folders.

What you can do right now

Start in Settings > General > iPhone Storage. Identify the worst offenders, then Offload App to reclaim gigabytes without losing your account state. If a problem persists, delete the app, power the phone off, turn it back on, and reinstall. For apps that offer it, use built-in cache options, like Snapchat’s Clear Cache toggle. As a maintenance habit, review storage monthly and enable automatic offloading. These steps do not replace a system button, but they reduce the pain today.

People are not asking for a magic trick. They want a consistent control that treats caches like what they are: disposable. Until Apple provides that control across the board, users will keep improvising, and screenshots like the one above will keep sparking the same conversation.