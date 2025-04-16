iPhone Users Who Wait To Upgrade Spend the Most

iPhone owners who wait years to upgrade aren’t being frugal—they’re being deliberate. They skip frequent upgrades, but when they do buy, they choose the most expensive models.

Data from the December 2024 quarter shows this clearly. Among recent iPhone buyers, 45% held onto their old phones for at least three years.

These users weren’t clinging to mid-range options either. A majority upgraded from much older models—over half had an iPhone 11 or even earlier. When they finally did upgrade, they chose premium devices.

Chart 1: iPhone model purchased by age of previous phone (December 2024)

According to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), 72% of long-time holders bought an iPhone 16, Apple’s current top-tier release. Of those, 41% chose the iPhone 16 Pro or Pro Max—the most expensive models in the lineup.

This trend stands in sharp contrast to the assumption that late upgraders do so to save money. Fewer of them opted for lower-end models like the iPhone SE or older-generation devices.

Chart 2: Previous iPhone model of iPhone buyers with a previous phone over three years old (December 2024 quarter)

Even buyers who replaced a three- or four-year-old phone weren’t buying budget models. Just 18% moved from an iPhone 13, and only 17% replaced an iPhone 12. Instead, 55% were still using an iPhone 11 or something older. That’s a five-year-old device.

Their purchasing pattern reveals something important. They don’t just want a new phone—they want a phone that will last. That’s why they invest in the latest tech. They’ve already proven they can go years without upgrading. Now they want something that can match that pace again.

CIRP’s data shows a clear divide: Users who wait longer to upgrade are more likely to buy a premium iPhone. Users who upgrade more often are more likely to settle for mid-range models. In short, waiting doesn’t mean cheap. It means intentional.

As CIRP put it, these buyers aren’t just upgrading—they’re future-proofing.