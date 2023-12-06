iPhone Users Will No Longer Face Wireless Charging Issues on Cars After iOS 17.2 Update

Frustrated iPhone 16 users took to Reddit and complained about wireless charging not working on cars of a specific make. The issue mainly occurred on GM cards. Apple claims this issue was fixed on the latest iOS 17.2 release. Looks like Apple has fixed the issue in general and not just for GM cars.

According to the release notes, iOS 17.2 “Fixes an issue that may prevent wireless charging in certain vehicles.” Last month, Apple acknowledged the issue in a statement to The Verge. The Apple executive said, “We are aware of this concern and are investigating. There is nothing we can confirm at this point.”

We wish Apple had been more specific about the extent of the fix. At this point, it is safe to assume that GM car owners will no longer be affected by this issue. A few months later, Apple fixed a similar problem with wireless chargers and NFC. However, this issue was primarily affecting BMW owners. The iOS 17.2 RC is currently available for public beta and developers. The general public will have to wait till next week for the release.

Issues are prevalent with wireless charging on cars and wireless CarPlay. It is worth noting that the issue occurs frequently on third-party infotainments. Lately, I have faced a bunch of CarPlay connection issues. If you are in the same boat, read our detailed guide on fixing wireless Apple CarPlay issues.

Apple has ushered a slew of new features on iOS 17.2. The Messages app now gets an improved click-up button, added Journal app, weather app touts precipitation details and much more. It is followed by bug fixes and improvements across different features. Which is your favourite part of iOS 17? Let us know in the comments below.

via:9to5Mac