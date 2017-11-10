Apple Working on iPhone X Cold Screen Fix

Redditors are complaining about their iPhone X screens becoming unresponsive in cold weather and Apple says it plans to address the issue with a software update.

The Reddit thread says the iPhone’s screen becomes unresponsive or sluggish in within a few seconds in cold weather. Taps and swipes aren’t registered, making the phone almost unusable.

The Redditor who started the thread said,

I’ve noticed that my iPhone X screen becomes very unresponsive as soon as I step outside. It literally takes 2 seconds from going inside to the cold outdoors and my screen stops being very responsive. I try swiping on websites and it doesn’t register my finger. It’s very noticeable. Is anyone else having this problem?

Apple told The Loop this is a known issue and relates to a sudden temperature change. Apple said,

We are aware of instances where the iPhone X screen will become temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid change to a cold environment. After several seconds the screen will become fully responsive again. This will be addressed in an upcoming software update.

This isn’t really a unique problem, although it may be more pronounced for at least some iPhone X users. Rapid temperature drops can affect touch screens on other devices, and can negatively impact battery life, too.

From my own experience, as well as many people on the Reddit thread, the cold issue is likely limited to a small number of iPhone X owners. I spent quite a bit of time earlier using my iPhone X in sub-freezing temperatures without any screen issues.

It was about 27 F (-2 C) and snowing and I was able to snap photos, check email and Twitter, and answer calls without any problems. In fact, my iPhone X performed better for me in the cold than any other iPhone model because I never had to take my touch screen compatible gloves off for Touch ID. Face ID is your friend in the cold.

Apple hasn’t said when its cold screen update will be available.