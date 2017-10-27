iPhone X Orders Arrive, Delivery Times Jump to 2-3 Weeks in Minutes

Apple’s much anticipated iPhone X pre-orders arrived Friday morning, with the browser-based Apple Store coming back onlineat approximately 12:13 AM PDT. Apple’s iPhone app was working as early as 12:03 AM, while the iPad app was hit or miss. Mine didn’t come online until after the website, but some folks on Twitter reported success at 12:03 AM.

Some customers reported being able to order earlier than that. By 12:16 AM, delivery times for iPhone X jumped to a 2-3 week window. TMO staff got a mix of delivery estimates of November 3 and the 2-3 week window. As of this writing, Sprint delivery estimates were still for November 3rd, but we expect this to evolve rapidly.

Xfinity Mobile is still showing delivery times of November 3rd as of this writing, but you have to order through the Xfinity site to get that.

AT&T appears to have had some issues, as Apple reserved my phone because the company couldn’t get through to Ma Bell. We’ve had other reports of Verizon’s website working fine. We’d love to hear from T-Mobile, Sprint, and other carrier customers in the comments.