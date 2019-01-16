iPhone X Smart Battery Case Description Referenced AirPower Charging Mat, Now That’s Dissapeared

Reports emerged early Wednesday that a product description for the iPhone X Smart Case referenced the AirPower Charging Mat. However, Apple has since removed those references to the long-awaited product.

The product description before and after

Product Description Changed

A reference to Apple’s AirPower Charging Mat appeared in the product description for a new iPhone Smart Battery Case in Malaysia. The description, reported by MacRumors, originally said: “The Smart Battery Case is compatible with AirPower Wireless Charging Mat and other Qi‑certified chargers.”

However, that has since been removed. The change happened in the short time between me originally writing this piece Wednesday (around 9 AM ET) and publishing it. The description now simply says: “The Smart Battery Case is compatible with Qi-Certified chargers.”

Apple had said it would deliver the AirPower Mat by the end of 2018. However, it failed to meet this target, and the product has yet to land.