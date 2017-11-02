iPhone X: How to Use Reachability

The iPhone X may be smaller than the iPhone 8 Plus, but it has a bigger screen: 5.8-inches versus 5.5-inches. That makes Reachability even more important, but without a Home button to double-tap you’ll have to learn a new gesture.
Reachability temporarily slides the screen down so everything at the top is easier to reach one-handed. Before you can use Reachability, however, you’ll need to enable it. Here’s how:
- Launch the Settings app
- Tap General
- Choose Accessibility
- Turn Reachability On
Now that Reachability is enabled just swipe down from the bottom of the screen to slide everything at the top down so it’s a little easier to, well, reach.