iPhone X: How to Use Reachability

The iPhone X may be smaller than the iPhone 8 Plus, but it has a bigger screen: 5.8-inches versus 5.5-inches. That makes Reachability even more important, but without a Home button to double-tap you’ll have to learn a new gesture.

Reachability temporarily slides the screen down so everything at the top is easier to reach one-handed. Before you can use Reachability, however, you’ll need to enable it. Here’s how:

  • Launch the Settings app
  • Tap General
  • Choose Accessibility
  • Turn Reachability On
iPhone X Reachability gesture - swipe down from the bottom of the screen

Swipe down from the bottom of the iPhone X screen to use Reachability

Now that Reachability is enabled just swipe down from the bottom of the screen to slide everything at the top down so it’s a little easier to, well, reach.

