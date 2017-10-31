5 Wallet Cases for Your iPhone X

Keeping your iPhone X looking beautiful probably means you need a case, but that doesn’t have to mean wrapping it in something that detracts from its good looks. The Mac Observer found five wallet-style cases worth checking out because they look sharp, protect your iPhone, and give you some storage pockets, too.

Apple iPhone X Leather Folio Case

Apple’s own entry into the wallet-style case is the iPhone X Leather Folio, and it looks pretty sharp. The case is made from European leather and includes a couple pockets inside the front flap to hold your credit cards and cash. Putting the pockets on the phone’s front instead of back is smart because it’ll allay concerns that credit card stripes will be ruined if you use a wireless charger pad. Apple’s iPhone X Leather Folio Case comes in black, Cosmos Blue, Taupe, and Berry, and is priced at US$99.

Pad & Quill Heritage Bella Fino iPhone X Wallet Case

The Pad & Quill Heritage Bella Fino iPhone X Wallet Case has a classy look, just as you’d expect from the company’s designs. The wallet-style case is made from full-grain American leather, and includes card pockets plus an ID holder inside the front cover—away from the wireless charging side of the phone. The case exterior is tan with a dark brown spine, and the leather interier is gray. It also includes a snap-on case for extra protection along with some leather balm to enhance the patina process. The Heritage Bella Fino iPhone X Wallet Case costs $99.95.

Nomad Leather Folio – X

The Leather Folio – X from Nomad looks sleek and casual, and packs in a little extra protection, too. It’s made from Horween leather with a microfiber lining and a polycarbonate shell to help keep your iPhone X safe during drops. The front cover includes three card slots and a cash pocket, all away from the wireless charging side of your phone. The Leather Folio – X case exterior is tan and the interior is gray, and you can pick one up for $49.95.

Spigen iPhone X Case Wallet S

Spigen’s iPhone X Case Wallet S looks good while catering to the price conscious case buyer. It’s made from black synthetic leather, has three card slots and a cash pocket, plus it folds into a stand so you can watch videos hands-free. The killer feature for this case may be its speaker slot on the front so you can talk on calls with the folio flap closed—no need to fold it back or leave it flopping. The iPhone X Case Wallet S is priced at $29.99.

tech21 Evo Wallet

The tech21 Evo Wallet for iPhone X is a good choice if you expect to drop your phone a lot. It’s drop tested for 10 feet and includes a raised front edge to help protect the display. The front cover includes two card slots and a money pocket, plus a speaker slot so you can make calls with the cover closed. The Evo Wallet for iPhone X is available in black or pink for $49.95.

