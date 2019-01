Apple continues to promote the cheaper model with a new iPhone XR deal. Sign up in an Apple Store and get it for US$18.99/month.

[Why the iPhone XR Isn’t More Popular]

iPhone XR Deal

Apple updated its website to include:

Upgrade to iPhone XR from $449 or iPhone XS from $699.* And now, stop by an Apple Store and get iPhone XR from $18.99/mo. when you trade in your current iPhone.*

See the image below to get an idea of how much you’ll pay when you trade in your current iPhone.

[How to Use Depth Control With iPhone XS/Max & XR Camera]