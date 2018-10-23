iPhone XR Pre-order Deliveries Pushed Out 1 to 2 Weeks

If you were hoping to pre-order an iPhone XR for delivery on launch day, you better have done it already. As of Tuesday morning all iPhone XR colors and capacities are showing they’ll ship in one to two weeks.

Apple announced the iPhone XR along side the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max at a media event in September. The XS and XS Max model pre-orders started on September 14th and were in stores on September 21st.

The iPhone XR is Apple’s lower priced iPhone model this year. It has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD screen instead of OLED, a single 12 MP rear-facing camera, front-facing Face ID camera, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, stereo speakers, and NFC support for Apple Pay contactless payments.

The new model looks like the iPhone XS and iPhone X Max, but its size fits between the two. Like the other new models, the iPhone XR uses the A12 Bionic processor. Instead 3D Touch, however, it uses a new feature called Haptic Touch.

iPhone XR is available in aircraft-grade aluminum in coral, black, blue, yellow, white, and PRODUCT(RED) with 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB capacities. Pricing starts at US$749. If you want one on launch day, and didn’t get your pre-order in on time,