Totallee is offering an accessory bundle for iPhone 11 to iPhone 13. It consists of a clear case, a tempered glass screen protector, and a fast wireless charger. It’s available to purchase for US$120.

iPhone 13 Accessory Bundle

Wireless charger – Fast charging up to 10W; 0.25″ design; LED status indicator; overheating protection; foreign object detection; compatible with totallee cases.

– Fast charging up to 10W; 0.25″ design; LED status indicator; overheating protection; foreign object detection; compatible with totallee cases. Screen protector – Edge-to-edge coverage; easy, bubble-free application.

– Edge-to-edge coverage; easy, bubble-free application. Clear case – 0.02″-0.03″ thin; 0.1 oz; raised lip around camera; no branding or logos; works with MagSafe wireless charging.

Meanwhile, we have an early glimpse of a clear iPhone 13 case here.