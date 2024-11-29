iPhones Are Not As Popular as You Might Think as a Holiday Gift

A recent survey by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) has revealed the gifting patterns of Apple products during the holiday season. Contrary to popular belief, the study shows that Apple devices are not as frequently given as gifts as one might expect.

iPads and Apple Watches see a modest increase in gift-giving during the holidays, but iPhones and Macs are rarely given as gifts throughout the year

According to the CIRP data, only about 3% of Apple customers receive any of the surveyed devices (iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch) as a gift in a typical quarter. However, the holiday season does bring some changes to this pattern.

9% of owners received an Apple Watch as a gift in the December 2023 quarter, up from 2% in other quarters

When it comes to the iPad, 6% of owners received it as a gift during the holidays, compared to 2% in other quarters. Gift rates remained low for iPhones and Macs.

The survey suggests that iPads and Apple Watches are more likely to be gifted due to their nature as “nice to have” items that don’t require additional financial commitments. In contrast, iPhones and Macs are rarely given as gifts, maybe due to their higher costs and the personal nature of these devices.

CIRP likens gifting an iPhone to “giving someone a puppy,” noting the ongoing mobile carrier charges that come with the device. Similarly, Mac computers are described as both expensive and personal.

Apple takes advantage of the holiday season, but gift-giving likely doesn’t heavily impact sales of its main products.

The survey focused only on core Apple products and did not include accessories like AirPods, which may have different gifting patterns.

