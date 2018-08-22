Study Shows iPhones More Private Than Android Phones

In a new research paper [PDF] published by Vanderbilt University’s Professor Douglas Schmidt on August 15, it was found that (surprise!) iPhones are more private than Android phones.

[Here’s How to Stop Google from Tracking Your Location]

Android Phones Consume You

Android phones consume your data about ten times more than an iPhone. According to Professor Schmidt,

Google is the world’s largest digital advertising company. [It] utilizes the tremendous reach of its products to collect detailed information about people’s online and real-world behaviors, which it then uses to target them with paid advertising.

Google’s revenue increases in parallel with its data collection improvements. Any time you sign into a Google service, like YouTube, Gmail, Photos, etc., you are actively sending the company information. However, much more is going on behind the scenes with passive data collection.

The research paper focused on the passive collection. He intercepted and analyzed all the traffic going to Google servers, analyzing Google’s My Activity and Takeout tools, and the company’s privacy policies, as well as third-party research on Google’s data collection activities. One example: Chrome on Android sends data back to Google at a rate of almost 50 times as much as Safari on iPhone.

[A List of Google Alternatives You Can Use]