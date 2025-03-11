Is a Display Upgrade on the Way for Apple Watch Ultra 3?

After a year without a new model, fans eagerly await the Apple Watch Ultra 3, hoping it will make a splash with an advanced display to replace the current OLED LTPO2 display on the Ultra 2. While Apple hasn’t released an official statement, we have an idea of what’s to come.

Initially, there were strong rumors that Apple was actively working on an Apple Watch Ultra with a microLED display that would deliver enhanced brightness, better contrast, and improved power efficiency. In April 2023, an analyst predicted that Apple would incorporate microLED technology into an Apple Watch set to launch in late 2025.

Unfortunately, it seems these plans have been put on hold indefinitely. After years of work on the microLED display technology, Apple scrapped its in-house project in 2024. Additionally, suppliers have received cancellation notices for it. At the moment, Apple doesn’t seem to be working on a microLED Apple Watch.

In short, the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 isn’t expected to feature a microLED display.

Display in Previous Models

Model Display Technology Brightness Apple Watch Ultra (2022) Always-on Retina LTPO2 OLED Display 3,000 nits Apple Watch Ultra 2 (2023) Always-on Retina LTPO2 OLED Display 3,000 nits (maximum)

1 nit (minimum)

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Might Shine with a Brighter, More Efficient Display

The lack of a microLED display doesn’t mean the Apple Watch Ultra 3 won’t receive any display upgrades. According to the latest rumors and leaks, Apple is likely to adopt a new low-energy OLED panel in the Ultra 3 model. The current Apple Watch Series 10 outshines the flagship Apple Watch Ultra in display technology. If significant updates aren’t introduced, Apple will at least bring the third-generation Apple Watch Ultra up to par.

Apple Watch Series 10 boasts a stunning LTPO3 OLED Always-on Retina Display, while the Ultra 2 uses LTPO2 technology. The 2025 flagship Apple smartwatch is speculated to adopt the LTPO3 technology to offer a faster refresh rate in always-on mode. Also, it will feature a wide-angle OLED display that’s 40% brighter and easier to read when viewed from an angle.

These rumors add up perfectly—after all, a high-end smartwatch can’t afford to fall behind the standard one in any department. With these display enhancements, the new smartwatch will offer smoother animations, power efficiency, and improved visibility, even in bright outdoor settings. And that’s an upgrade over the existing model.

Other Upgrades Expected

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 isn’t just about the display—it’s anticipated to make a debut with a host of other exciting upgrades. The major improvements could include a new chip, revamped back design, faster charging, satellite connectivity, and Hypertension detection. Also, the Ultra 3 might be the first-ever 5G-compatible Apple Watch.

Excited about AI coming to the forthcoming Apple smartwatch? Read on to find out if the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will get Apple Intelligence.