Is Apple Users’ Privacy Under Threat? Apple AI To Use Your Personal Data

Apple’s decision to use personal data from users’ devices to improve its Apple Intelligence system has raised questions about privacy. The company says that most AI processing happens on the device, so personal information does not leave the device for many tasks.

For more complex requests, Apple uses Private Cloud Compute, which processes only the data needed for the task on Apple’s servers and deletes it after use. Apple says that this data is never stored or accessible to the company and that independent experts can review the system for privacy compliance.

Some privacy advocates and users remain cautious, pointing out that any use of personal data for AI, even with these protections, could create new privacy risks. Apple says its approach is designed to keep users in control of their data and to set a new standard for privacy in AI, but the use of personal data for AI training is a change from its previous practices.

