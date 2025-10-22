If you received an email from “[email protected]” or saw the address mentioned online, it’s not Apple. This sender is commonly used in phishing campaigns that impersonate the Apple Store with fake receipts or account alerts. Below is how to verify, report it, and secure your account.

Apple sends official mail from Apple‑owned domains (apple.com subdomains), not public webmail like @usa.com. Attackers rotate look‑alike senders during coordinated waves, which is why this address pops up repeatedly across inboxes and forums.

How to spot this scam fast

Unexpected “order” or “receipt” you don’t recognize.

Urgent language about account lockouts, refunds, or “approval notices.” For context, see our coverage of similar Apple scams like the Apple Approval Notice and the follow‑up wave.

Links that don’t go to Apple domains or that mask their destination. On iPhone, long‑press a link to preview the URL; on Mac, hover to see the status bar.

Sender domain isn’t Apple (e.g., anything ending in @usa.com).

Requests for passwords, two‑factor codes, or payment info.

What to do now

Where you might see this address

Your inbox: as the visible “From” in a fake Apple receipt.

as the visible “From” in a fake Apple receipt. Search suggestions: after many people look up the address to see if it’s legit.

after many people look up the address to see if it’s legit. Social posts & forums: screenshots or threads warning about the sender.

screenshots or threads warning about the sender. Spam folder: some clients filter it automatically, but don’t rely on that.

FAQ

Can Apple ever use @usa.com? No — that isn’t an Apple‑owned domain. Treat it as untrusted.