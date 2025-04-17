Is iOS 19’s Redesign Just a Distraction From Apple’s Bigger Problems?

After over a decade of sticking to the iOS aesthetic created by Jony Ive, Apple is reportedly planning a major redesign for iOS 19. The update will significantly change the operating system’s look and functionality.

While this redesign is long overdue and has generated excitement, some questions remain regarding its timing and whether it’s just a way for Apple to distract us from the bigger problems.

Why is Apple Redesigning iOS?

Apple’s recent iOS versions have faced a lot of criticism, and for good reason. The iOS 18 update introduced several bugs, like slow iMessage response times, CarPlay disconnections, overheating, and app crashes, which left many frustrated.

In addition, the bizarre redesign of the Photos app completely overhauled the user experience and ruined it for most users.

The timing of iOS 19 suggests Apple could be using the redesign to shift focus away from ongoing issues with its AI efforts, most notably the long-promised upgrade to Siri, the long-promised upgrade to Siri, which was announced last year but never arrived. This has already led to several lawsuits against the company for false advertising.

Meanwhile, competitors such as Samsung and Google have been steadily rolling out AI-powered features, including improved voice assistants and photo/video editing tools.

So, by redesigning iOS, Apple may be hoping to address all these concerns and also create a bit of buzz in the tech industry, while quietly working on resolving its AI issues.

What Can We Expect From the iOS 19 Redesign?

Image Credit: FrontPageTech



Rumors about the upcoming update have already begun to surface, and it could mark the most significant visual overhaul since iOS 7. Early reports suggest that iOS 19 will borrow design cues, such as translucent UI elements and rounded app icons, directly from VisionOS to create a more modern look.

One of the more exciting changes is the floating tab bar within Apple apps, which could allow for smoother navigation. Plus, iOS 19 may finally bring end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging to the Messages app.

There’s also chatter about new AirPods features, such as real-time translation for multiple languages, and a new AI-powered health coach for the Health app, which will give users personalized advice and tips.