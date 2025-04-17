Is the iPhone Still the Most Secure Phone in 2025?

If you’re wondering whether your iPhone still holds the title of the most secure smartphone in 2025, the short answer is yes, but it depends on what you’re comparing it to and how you use your phone.

Apple’s security approach remains the gold standard for mainstream users seeking strong protection without the need for constant tweaking. However, it’s no longer the only secure option on the market, and if you’re looking for maximum privacy or custom control, you might want to look beyond iOS. Here’s what you need to know.

What Makes iPhones Secure in 2025?

Apple’s commitment to privacy and security remains strong in 2025, thanks to several key features. One of the biggest is on-device processing. Sensitive data like Face ID scans, Siri suggestions, and Health information stays on your iPhone, not in the cloud, unless you choose to back it up. iMessage and FaceTime continue to use end-to-end encryption by default, ensuring your conversations stay private.

With iOS 17.2, Apple added Contact Key Verification to iMessage. This lets users confirm they’re chatting with the intended person, helping block man-in-the-middle attacks—a feature that sets Apple apart from most competitors.

Another standout is Apple’s reliable software updates. Unlike Android devices, which depend on manufacturer-specific rollouts, iPhones receive updates simultaneously. Even older models like the iPhone XR (released in 2018) still get security patches in 2025, extending device longevity and user trust.

Finally, Apple maintains strict control over its App Store. All apps are sandboxed and go through manual review. Privacy labels, introduced in iOS 14, are still prominently displayed, giving users transparency about the data each app collects before installation.

But Is It the Most Secure Phone?

Image via www.vpnsrus.com

That depends on how you define security. iPhones balance security and usability better than any other major phone, but they’re not built for maximum anonymity.

More secure alternatives do exist, and they’re gaining traction in 2025:

Purism Librem 5: Runs on PureOS, a Linux-based system with hardware kill switches for mic, camera, Wi-Fi, and baseband. It’s ideal if you want total control over your data and are okay with a clunky UI and limited app support. Blackphone PRIVY 2.0: A device offering advanced encryption, anonymous SIM capabilities, and remote wipe features far beyond iOS. It’s tailored for business users and governments. Fairphone 5 + GrapheneOS: Fairphone’s modular hardware paired with the ultra-secure, de-Googled GrapheneOS creates a very strong alternative if you’re tech-savvy. Google Pixel 9 (with native Android 15): While Android still lags behind Apple in terms of overall user-facing security, the Pixel line has tightened up. You now get monthly updates, built-in VPN, and automatic phishing protection via Google Play Protect. It’s the best mainstream Android phone for security-conscious users.

But here’s the catch: most of these options come with trade-offs. The Librem 5 is bulky, slow, and barely supports mainstream apps. PRIVY 2.0 is expensive and requires a business account. GrapheneOS can break apps that rely on Google Play Services.

Where iPhone Still Wins and Where it Falls Short

For many users, the iPhone continues to offer one of the best combinations of security, performance, app compatibility, and ease of use. Unlike some privacy-focused phones, iPhones don’t require users to flash custom ROMs or manually install third-party privacy apps. Users can enjoy strong security measures without giving up mobile payment features or high-quality camera performance.

With the release of iOS 19, Apple plans to introduce support for encrypted RCS messaging, helping close the security gap in cross-platform conversations between iPhones and Android devices. Additionally, Apple’s integration of biometrics is among the best in the industry.

Face ID and Touch ID are securely tied to the Secure Enclave, making them difficult to spoof. Features like Safari’s anti-tracking protections, Lockdown Mode for high-risk individuals, and a decentralized Find My network offer robust built-in defenses.

However, iPhones are not without their limitations. Apple does not provide native support for VPN or Tor routing, which some privacy-oriented phones do. Users seeking network anonymity must rely on third-party VPN services.

The closed nature of Apple’s ecosystem also presents a downside for those demanding transparency. While the system is secure, it’s not open-source, which means users must take Apple at its word rather than verifying it themselves.

Another concern lies in metadata exposure. While iMessage encrypts content, metadata (such as message times and contacts) is stored on iCloud unless users disable cloud backups and enable Advanced Data Protection. This may not matter to the average user, but it is a critical point for privacy advocates.