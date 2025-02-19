Is iPhone SE 4 Getting Rebranded to iPhone 16E? What to Expect from Today’s Announcement

With the iPhone SE 4 on the horizon, we're looking at whether or not Verizon and AT&T will offer a free device on select deals and trade-ins.

As Apple prepares to unveil its latest entry-level iPhone model today, February 19, 2025, rumors are circulating about a probable rebranding. The device, previously expected to be named iPhone SE (4th generation), is now increasingly likely to be called iPhone 16E, according to multiple sources.

The new iPhone is expected to bring big upgrades compared to its predecessor. Reports say it will have a larger 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID authentication, and the latest A18 chip. The device is also rumored to include a USB-C port, an Apple-designed 5G modem, and support for Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI platform.

This probable rebranding and feature set could indicate a change in Apple’s strategy for its entry-level offerings. By aligning the naming convention with its main iPhone lineup and adding more new features, Apple may be hoping to strengthen its position in price-sensitive markets, giving a more effective entry point into its ecosystem.

The announcement is expected to be made via a press release, possibly accompanied by a pre-recorded video, at 11:30 PM IST. Exact pricing details are yet to be confirmed, but analysts expect a slight increase from the previous SE model.

Pre-orders for the new iPhone are expected to begin on February 21, 2025, with the official release date anticipated for February 28, 2025.