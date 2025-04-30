Is There a Task Manager on macOS?

If you’re a long-time Windows user who recently switched to macOS, you’re probably wondering, “Is there a Task Manager on a Mac?” Of course, after years of hitting Ctrl + Alt + Delete to force quit an app or check what’s slowing down the system, it’s a natural question.

Well, Apple’s macOS has its own version of Task Manager that’s powerful, easy to use, and already built into your Mac. In this guide, I’ll show you how to open and use Task Manager on Mac.

What is Activity Monitor

Every Mac has an equivalent of Windows Task Manager called Activity Monitor. It’s a built-in macOS utility app that allows you to view and manage running processes, including apps and background processes. You can check how much system resources (e.g., CPU and RAM) your Mac processes and even force-quit apps that won’t close normally.

How To Open Mac Task Manager

On Windows, you would use the “Ctrl + Alt + Delete” keyboard shortcut to access the Task Manager. However, this doesn’t work on macOS.

Below are some easy ways to access Activity Monitor on any Mac.

1. Using Spotlight

Time needed: 3 minutes The quickest way to access Activity Monitor on a Mac is by using the Spotlight search, which can be accessed from any app or window you’ve opened. Press Command + Space on your Mac’s keyboard. Start typing Activity Monitor. When it shows up, click on it or hit Return.

2. Using Launchpad

You can also go to Launchpad directly.

Open Launchpad from the dock. Click on Other and double-click Activity Monitor. You can also use the top search bar to find and open Activity Monitor on your Mac.



3. Using Finder

Or you can also look for it on Finder manually.

Open a Finder window.

window. Click Applications from the left sidebar.

from the left sidebar. Click Utilities and then double-click Activity Monitor to open it.



4. Using Dock

If you need Activity Monitor more frequently, it’s a nice idea to pin it to the Dock. It will serve as a handy, one-click shortcut to open Mac’s task manager.

Using any of the above ways, open Activity Monitor on your Mac. Once opened, right-click the Activity Monitor icon in the Dock. Click Options and then choose Keep in Dock.



How to Use the Activity Monitor

It’s pretty easy to use the macOS task manager. However, if you’re coming from a Windows background, you might need a little guidance to get started. We’ve explained all the different tabs in Activity Monitor, along with other useful tasks you can perform.

1. Check CPU Usage

The first tab in the Activity Monitor is the CPU tab, which lists all the processes currently taking up your Mac’s CPU. It shows how much power different processes are consuming and how long they have been running on your Mac.

Click on the %CPU column to know which processes are consuming the most CPU. It will sort all the processes by CPU usage, from highest to lowest.

While doing so, you might just notice a process named “kernel_task” that takes up a large share of CPU. Don’t panic or shut it down. It’s a crucial macOS process that manages the CPU temperature by limiting its usage to memory-intensive processes.

2. Check Memory Usage

The second is the Memory tab. It displays how much RAM each process is taking up on your Mac. Since RAM is responsible for your device’s speed, this could be the most useful indicator in the Activity Monitor. It can pinpoint the reason for the slow performance and help you speed things up.

When you click on the Memory tab, you’ll see a Memory Pressure graph at the bottom, which represents how efficiently your Mac is using its memory.

If it’s green, everything is normal. Yellow suggests memory is a bit under pressure. However, if this turns red, it means memory resources are depleted, and you should consider expanding your Mac’s memory for a smooth performance.

3. Check Energy Usage

If your MacBook battery drains faster than usual, the Energy tab can help you spot the power-hungry apps. It gives you a real-time view of how much power each app and process is consuming on your Mac. Click on the Energy tab to see which apps are stressing your Mac’s battery. If you spot some battery-draining apps, simply quit them to fix battery problems and extend your screen time.

4. Check Disk Usage

Although you won’t need the Disk tab in your everyday routine, it’s worth knowing about it. The Disk tab shows information about the disk activity, such as the number of times the Mac accesses the disk to read or write data.

If you see processes appear to rewrite a lot of data, they could be malware or a misbehaving app. You must quit them to avoid any issues on your machine.

5. Check Network Usage

Lastly, there’s a Network tab that reflects the amount of data sent and received by every app installed on your Mac. While you won’t need this often, it can help you spot apps that send too much data online.

6. Force Quit Apps

The macOS Task Manager equivalent also lets you force quit unresponsive apps on your Mac. In addition, you can also see and quit background tasks that aren’t normally visible. This is especially useful when an app misbehaves or your Mac starts to slow down. You can identify and terminate the problematic apps/processes.

Open Activity Monitor. Choose an application from the list. Click the X icon in the upper-left corner. In the pop-up window that appears, select Force Quit.



7. Inspect Processes

Activity Monitor also lets you dive deeper and get insights about specific processes running on your Mac. It provides detailed insights into the overall system performance. This helps you spot which applications or background tasks are taking a toll on the system.