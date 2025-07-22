ITC Ruling Puts Apple’s iPhone OLED Supply Chain at Risk

Apple may soon be forced to drop BOE as a key iPhone OLED panel supplier, following a preliminary ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission. The ITC found that BOE and seven of its affiliates misappropriated trade secrets from Samsung Display, violating Section 337 of the Tariff Act. If the ruling stands, the U.S. could ban BOE’s OLED imports and order the removal of existing inventory from shelves.

BOE currently supplies around 20% of OLED panels for Apple’s iPhone 16 lineup. The Chinese firm ramped up production capacity to 100 million panels per year and built a dedicated facility in Sichuan exclusively for Apple. A ban would upend Apple’s current sourcing strategy and introduce delays across its production pipeline.

Final Ruling Expected in November

The ITC’s proposed remedy includes a limited exclusion order and a cease-and-desist directive that would block further imports and sales of BOE’s OLED products in the U.S. The ruling is not yet final. The commission will issue its determination in November, then send it for a 60-day presidential review. Analysts say authorities rarely overturn preliminary rulings like this.

In a statement to the press, Apple clarified that it is not a party to the case and that the order does not impact any current Apple products. Still, the legal implications could reshape its future supplier strategy. If BOE is forced out, Samsung and LG Display are the most likely to take over those orders.

Patent Wars Add Fuel to Supply Chain Uncertainty

The trade secret ruling comes as part of a broader legal clash between BOE and Samsung. The two firms are now entangled in six active cases, including five patent disputes and the trade secret claim at the ITC. In May and again in July, BOE filed separate lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, accusing Samsung of infringing OLED-related patents tied to encapsulation films, display circuits, and under-display camera components. BOE is seeking triple damages and a U.S. import ban on several Samsung Galaxy models, including the Fold5, Fold6, and S25 Ultra.

According to The Guru (via DigiTimes), a South Korean outlet, the cases have yet to reach a verdict. But the legal friction raises further questions about BOE’s long-term position in the high-end OLED market, especially with Apple caught in the middle.

Strategic Shifts

Korea JoongAng Daily estimates BOE supplies about one-fifth of OLED displays for the iPhone 16. A disruption of that scale could delay Apple’s product timelines and create ripple effects across the global OLED supply market. Business Korea adds that the legal risk alone may be enough for Apple to reconsider its reliance on BOE, even before any formal ban takes effect.

BOE said it plans to challenge the ITC’s preliminary decision and reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the global display industry. BOE may redirect unused OLED capacity to domestic markets, which could trigger intense price competition. That shift could also accelerate BOE’s push into the premium LTPO OLED segment, increasing long-term pressure on Korean rivals.

Patently Apple and Money UDN, both tracking the display industry, report that the ITC’s investigative team confirmed BOE had misused 15 of 16 key trade secrets identified in Samsung’s 2023 complaint. ITC investigators recommended remedial action, including import restrictions, soon after.

If the ruling stands, BOE will lose its years-long push to lock in its role in Apple’s supply chain, and Apple will need to move fast to protect iPhone production before 2026.