It’s Official: Apple Intelligence Coming to Vision Pro in April

Apple has announced that Apple Intelligence will be available for Apple Vision Pro in April. This update will bring new capabilities to the spatial computing device, including Writing Tools, Image Playground, and Genmoji. These features will be available in beta on visionOS 2.4, initially supporting U.S. English, with more features and languages planned for release throughout the year.

The update also introduces Spatial Gallery, a new app for Vision Pro that will offer a collection of spatial photos, videos, and panoramas from various artists and creators. Additionally, a new Apple Vision Pro app for iPhone will help users download apps, discover experiences, and access device information.

Apple Intelligence on Vision Pro will include Writing Tools to help users refine their text, Image Playground for creating unique images, and Genmoji for generating custom emojis. Other features include smart replies in Messages and Mail, and improved photo search and memory creation in the Photos app.

The company says these new features will use on-device processing when possible to protect user privacy. For tasks requiring larger models, Apple will use Private Cloud Compute, which they say keeps user data private and not stored or shared with Apple.

The new Spatial Gallery app will showcase curated content from photographers, brands, and Apple Originals. The Apple Vision Pro app for iPhone, coming with iOS 18.4, will let users manage app downloads, find new content, and access device information.

Improvements to the Guest User feature will make it easier for Vision Pro owners to share their devices with others using a nearby iPhone or iPad.

Apple Vision Pro is now available in 13 countries and regions. The company is offering free demos at Apple Store locations where the device is sold.

