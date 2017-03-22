iTunes 12.6 Lets You Watch Rental Movies Across All Your Devices

While Apple was painting iPhones red and rolling out new iPads on Tuesday, it also released an update for iTunes that lets you watch movie rentals on any of your devices. iTunes 12.6 for the Mac adds what Apple dubbed “rent once, watch anywhere” which is exactly what it sounds like: You can watch a movie on any of your devices, not just the one where you made the rental.

The catch is that you’ll need iOS 10.3 for your iPhone or iPad, and tvOS 10.2 for your Apple TV to truly free your movie rentals from a single device, and neither is available yet. Both OS versions are still in beta testing.

Since “rent once, watch anywhere” is a thing for the Mac now, it’s a safe bet Apple is close to the official release of iOS 10.3 and tvOS 10.2. Apple isn’t saying when they’ll transition out of beta, but we’re guessing that’s no more than about a week away.

iTunes 12.6 is a free update available through Apple’s App Store app on the Mac.