iTunes, Apple Music, App Store Add PayPal Support

PayPal is finally a payment option for the iTunes Store, App Store, and Apple Music. PayPal support launched in Canada, Mexico, and the United States Wednesday morning.

PayPal says their payment platform is supported for App Store, Apple Music, iTunes, and iBooks purchases. The company said in a statement,

Once PayPal has been selected, all future purchases with the customer’s Apple ID will be automatically charged to their PayPal account. This includes purchases of apps, music, movies, TV shows, and books, as well as Apple Music subscriptions and iCloud storage.

That means you don’t need to link a credit card or debit card to your account, which is good news for people who don’t have or like to use those forms of payment.

We checked macOS Sierra and High Sierra, along with iOS 10.3.2, 10.3.3, and 11 and found PayPal as an option in the U.S. In some cases, however, we had to restart devices before it showed up.

To check or change your payment settings on your computer, launch iTunes, click the Store tab, and then click Account. On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, tap Settings, tap your name, tap iTunes & App Store, then tap your Apple ID.

It’s cool to see finally see PayPal as a payment option for iTunes and the App Store, but that sure took a long time.