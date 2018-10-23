Get These Halloween Movie Bundles on iTunes

iTunes has a bunch of Halloween movie bundles on sale right now, specifically for horror movies, including Hannibal, Gremlins, Scream, and more.
Halloween Movie Bundles
- Scream (4 movies): US$9.99
- Hannibal & Silence of the Lambs: US$9.99
- Gremlins 1 & 2: US$9.99
- Scary Movie (3 movies): US$9.99
- Universal Monsters (8 movies): US$34.99
- Evil Dead 1 & 2: US$9.99
- Zombies! (4 movies): US$9.99
- Friday the 13th (8 movies): US$29.99
- Underworld Ultimate Collection (5 movies): US$34.99
The list is huge so if you’re in the mood for scary movies, be sure to take advantage of these great deals. There are also non-horror bundles on sale as well, like Lord of the Rings, a bunch of Dreamworks movies, Batman, Twilight, etc.
