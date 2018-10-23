Get These Halloween Movie Bundles on iTunes

iTunes has a bunch of Halloween movie bundles on sale right now, specifically for horror movies, including Hannibal, Gremlins, Scream, and more.

Halloween Movie Bundles

The list is huge so if you’re in the mood for scary movies, be sure to take advantage of these great deals. There are also non-horror bundles on sale as well, like Lord of the Rings, a bunch of Dreamworks movies, Batman, Twilight, etc.

