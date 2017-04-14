iTunes Podcasts Now Called Apple Podcasts

Apple changed the name of its podcast app from iTunes Podcasts to Apple Podcasts. The move includes branding within iTunes, in the Podcasts app, and the Listen on Apple Podcasts badge that replaces Listen on iTunes Podcasts.

Out with the iTunes, in with the Apple

The switch to Apple Podcasts is part of a broader move from “i” and “iTunes” towards “Apple” in many areas. Apple Watch and Apple Music are two of the biggest instances of this branding change. And it makes sense to align the company’s podcasting platform with Apple Music, rather than iTunes.