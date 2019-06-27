Apple Security Chief Ivan Krstic Will Talk at Black Hat 2019

This year the Black Hat 2019 security conference will include a session with Ivan Krstic, head of Apple Security Engineering and Architecture.

Ivan Krstic

The session is Thursday, August 8 from 12:10 to 1:00 PM. Topics that will be discussed include iOS code integrity and Pointer Authentication codes, Mac secure boot with the T2 Security Chip, Find My’s cryptography, and more.

Very excited to return to the Black Hat stage this year to talk about some world-class Apple security features! iOS code integrity and Pointer Authentication Codes, Mac secure boot with the T2 Security Chip, the crypto behind the Find My feature, and more: https://t.co/ftnHs3iBO5 https://t.co/SzkzTt354z — Ivan Krstić (@radian) June 26, 2019

More information can be found on Black Hat’s page.

