iWork 4.1 Update Brings Audio Recording, Improved Smart Annotation

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
1 minute read
| News

Apple recently updated its iWork suite composed of Pages, Keynote, and Numbers. It brings new features like built-in audio recording, improved Smart Annotations, and adding mathematical equations using LaTeX and MathML in iWork 4.1.Screenshot of Pages as part of the iWork 4.1 update.

[iCloud and iWork: Using On-Demand Downloads]

Changelog

The full changelog can be found in each app and is pretty long, so I’ll post some of the biggest changes here.

  • Easily record, edit, and play audio directly on a page.
  • Smart annotation marks now stretch and wrap to follow your text as you edit.
  • A new option in Settings > Pages lets you use Apple Pencil to select and scroll.
  • Add colors and images to backgrounds in page layout documents.
  • Add mathematical equations to page layout documents using LaTeX or MathML notation.
  • Give charts a new look with rounded corners on columns and bars.
  • Improved support for Arabic and Hebrew.

[Apple Quietly Changed the Icon for the iOS Pages App]

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account