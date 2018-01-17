Apple Trying to Score J.J. Abrams Sci-Fi Series for Apple Music

Apple and HBO are both bidding on a new sci-fi drama series from J.J. Abrams. Assuming Apple wins the deal, that’ll add another power house name to its growing original content lineup.

Details about the series are nebulous, although Variety says it’s a drama about a world fighting to save itself from a massive oppressive force. The series will be a joint venture between Warner Bros. Television and Abrams’ own Bad Robot Productions.

Apple already has deals in place for at least three more shows. Steven Spielberg is rebooting Amazing Stories for Apple, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Anniston are co-producing their own drama series, Ronald D. Moore is on board with a sci-fi drama, and Are You Sleeping starring Octavia Spencer is on the lineup, too.

Apple has been working to build up its own original stable of TV series for Apple Music with former Sony Pictures Television executives Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg at the helm. We haven’t seen any shows from their efforts on Apple Music yet, but it’s looking like Apple will have a pretty strong lineup when they do.