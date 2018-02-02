Apple Loses Out on J.J. Abrams Sci-fi Series to HBO

The new J.J. Abrams Demimonde sci-fi series won’t be coming to Apple Music because HBO won out in the bidding war. Apple had been hoping to include the series in its stable of upcoming original TV shows, but lost out on adding that feather to its cap.

Hollywood Reporter says Abrams was impressed with HBO’s handling of Westworld, and that may have been what swayed Abrams to sign a deal with the network. Apparently Apple landing Demimonde was always a long shot, despite its nearly unlimited cash supply.

Insider sources say Abrams’ already established relationship with HBO put the network at an advantage. If so, that may be a sign Abram’s wasn’t willing to take a risk on Apple’s still unproven track record in television.

So far, Apple has only two original shows on Apple TV and neither was received well. Planet of the Apps was a dud with viewers and critics, and Carpool Karaoke didn’t fare much better.

Since then, Apple hired former Sony Pictures Television executives Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg to run Apple Music’s original series business. Deals for a reboot of Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories is in place, along with the Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Anniston co-produced drama series, Ronald D. Moore’s sci-fi drama, and Are You Sleeping starring Octavia Spencer.

Apple will no doubt continue to pursue other big name shows to bring to Apple TV, but for now J.J. Abrams won’t be on its roster.