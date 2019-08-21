Jamf Now Gets Custom Profiles for Blueprints

Mobile device management tool Jamf Now introduced Custom Profiles Tuesday. The upgrade aimed to provide additional flexibility and device management power to users.

Seven Configuration Categories Available in Jamf Now

Custom Profiles became available for Jamf Now, the Apple device management company’s tool for small and medium-sized businesses. They are available through its Plus Plan. The new addition made seven different configuration categories available in a Blueprint:

Web Clips

Security

Email

Wi-Fi

Restrictions

Single App Mode

Wallpaper

The company said these options allow customers to deploy a more detailed profile. Tad Johnson, director of product strategy for Jamf Now, explained:

Custom Profiles will allow our Jamf Now customers the benefit of unlimited configurations, without sacrificing the simplicity of the Jamf Now Blueprints user interface.

To deploy a configuration, users create a custom profile in a tool such as Apple Configurator, Profile Manager, or Profile Creator. Configurations are uploaded to and deployed to all Apple devices associated with that that Blueprint.