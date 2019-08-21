Jamf Now Gets Custom Profiles

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
1 minute read
| News

Mobile device management tool Jamf Now introduced Custom Profiles Tuesday. The upgrade aimed to provide additional flexibility and device management power to users.

Jamf Now logo

Unlimited Configurations Available in Jamf Now

Custom Profiles became available for Jamf Now, the Apple device management company’s tool for small and medium-sized businesses. They are available through its Plus Plan. The new addition made unlimited configurations available.  It goes beyond the seven different configuration categories available in Blueprints:

  • Web Clips
  • Security
  • Email
  • Wi-Fi
  • Restrictions
  • Single App Mode
  • Wallpaper

The company said these options allow customers to deploy a more detailed profile. Tad Johnson, director of product strategy for Jamf Now, explained:

Custom Profiles will allow our Jamf Now customers the benefit of unlimited configurations, without sacrificing the simplicity of the Jamf Now Blueprints user interface.

To deploy a configuration, users create a custom profile in a tool such as Apple Configurator, Profile Manager, or Profile Creator. Configurations are uploaded to and deployed to all Apple devices associated with that that Blueprint.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of