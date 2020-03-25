Jamf Offers Same-Day Support For Apple Operating System Upgrades

As Apple released a range of operating system updates on Wednesday, Jamf said it was ready to offer same-day support to its customers. The company said its products could use the new features rolled-out by Apple.

Jamf Tools Utilize New Apple OS Features

As well as its flagship Jamf Pro product, same-day support was available in the Apple Enterprise Management firm’s School, Now, Connect, and Protect offerings. The new iPadOS 13.4 features supported include:

Shared iPad for Business

Temporary session for Shared iPad

The new features in the latest version of macOS Catalina supported include: