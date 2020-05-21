Jamf Protect Adds Malware Prevention and Unified Log Forwarding

Today Jamf is adding new capabilities to its Jamf Protect product. The update adds malware prevention and unified log forwarding to help businesses keep their workforce secure.

Jamf Protect Update

Jamf Protect already gives IT teams visibility into Apple’s security tools on the Mac to create customized telemetry. Unlike popular antimalware programs, Jamf Protect uses Apple’s Endpoint Security Framework to enforce malware prevention. This gives it a more native experience.

Our Mac fleet continues to grow and we needed a solution that gave macOS-specific insight and protection, said an IT manager at SpyCloud, an information security company in Texas. Jamf Protect gives us the visibility we want into our Mac devices, and now proactively prevents execution of known macOS malware. This ability, all while making compliance requirements easier to meet, reduces operating overhead and allows us to operate at maximum efficiency while keeping company data secure.

With unified log forwarding, the software collects targeted endpoint records from the macOS Unified Log. It then sends it to a company’s SIEM. Endpoint activity can be monitored for compliance reasons to collect authentication and other tracked activity.