Japan wants foreign tech companies to follow its privacy laws, with a communications panel saying the country should consider legal action (via Japan Times).

Japanese Privacy

The country wants to impose “secrecy of communications” rules on foreign tech companies like Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon. A draft of the panel’s ideas calls for “studying ways to enforce the rules on global tech businesses, including requiring them to station agents in Japan.”

Under the current law Japanese companies are banned from viewing and leaking the content of user communications without consent. Global companies aren’t covered by the rule however.

The draft should be finalized by June and submitted to a commission.

