Jason Sudeikis (pictured above) continued the award season winning streak for Ted Lasso on Sunday. He was won in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards 2021 for his turn as the football turned soccer coach in the Apple TV+ comedy.

Ted Lasso Opens the Show and Jason Sudeikis Wins at SAG Awards 2021

However, it wasn’t a full house for Ted Lasso. The show lost out to Schitt’s Creek in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series category. The AFC Richmond did though open the show with a new clip, featuring them receiving a pep talk from their ever-enthusiastic coach. The whole thing is now available to view on Twitter. It’s rather reminiscent of the sketches and adverts in which the character of Ted Lasso first appeared and has some genuinely funny moments. The Schitt’s Creek team seemed to appreciate it too:

an honour just to be on the same pitch as that team ⚽ — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) April 5, 2021

It’s the second successive year an actor has picked up a SAG Awards win for a performance in an Apple TV+ show. In 2020, Jennifer Aniston won in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category for her role in The Morning Show.