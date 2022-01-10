Jason Sudeikis Wins at 2022 Golden Globes For ‘Ted Lasso’ Performance

Jason Sudeikis emerged victorious once again at the Golden Globes 2022 thanks to his performance in Apple TV+ hit Ted Lasso. He was named ‘Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy’ for the second successive year.

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Jason Sudeikis Wins at 2022 Golden Globes

The Ted Lasso star beat Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building), and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) to win the award.

Elsewhere, other Apple TV+ shows and films had a less successful night. CODA lost out in the ‘Best Motion Picture, Drama’ category. Actor Troy Kotsur did not win ‘Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture’ for his performance in the same film. Succession (quite rightly) beat The Morning Show to be named ‘Best Television Series, Drama’. Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass (both The Morning Show), and Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) all lost out to O Yeong-su (Squid Game) in the Best Supporting Actor, Television’ category. Meanwhile, Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) lost out to Sarah Snook (Succession) in the ‘Best Supporting Actress, Television’ category.

The repeat win for Mr. Sudeikis is obviously significant. However, I wonder if some Apple TV+ execs are a little disappointed that they could not go better than last year. Variety has a full list of winners and nominees from the 2022 Golden Globes.