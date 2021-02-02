Jeff Bezos is to stand down from his role as Amazon CEO, the company announced Tuesday. He will become Executive Chairman in the third quarter 2021. The news came as the firm he founded announced revenue of US$125.56 billion for the last quarter of 2020, the first time it has cleared the US$100 billion mark.

Andy Jassy to Replace Jeff Bezos as Amazon CEO

Commenting on his transition, Mr. Bezos said:

Amazon is what it is because of invention. We do crazy things together and then make them normal. We pioneered customer reviews, 1-Click, personalized recommendations, Prime’s insanely-fast shipping, Just Walk Out shopping, the Climate Pledge, Kindle, Alexa, marketplace, infrastructure cloud computing, Career Choice, and much more. If you do it right, a few years after a surprising invention, the new thing has become normal. People yawn. That yawn is the greatest compliment an inventor can receive. When you look at our financial results, what you’re actually seeing are the long-run cumulative results of invention. Right now I see Amazon at its most inventive ever, making it an optimal time for this transition.

Andy Jassy will become the next CEO of Amazon. He currently leads the company’s cloud business, perhaps revealing where the company’s future intentions lie.