Jeff Williams to Step Down as Apple COO After Nearly a Decade

Apple has announced that Jeff Williams will step down as chief operating officer later this month, ending nearly a decade in the role and 27 years at the company. Sabih Khan, who currently serves as Apple’s senior vice president of Operations, will take over as COO. Apple called the transition a “long-planned succession.”

Williams joined Apple in 1998 and was promoted to COO in 2015. He has led Apple’s global operations, customer support, and the design team, while also playing a central role in the development of Apple Watch and the company’s broader health strategy. Apple says he will officially retire later this year but will continue to report to CEO Tim Cook in the interim, overseeing the Apple Watch and health initiatives. Once he retires, Apple’s design team will report directly to Cook.

Sabih Khan to Lead Apple’s Operations

Khan has been with Apple for 30 years and joined the executive team in 2019. As SVP of Operations, he has overseen Apple’s vast global supply chain and managed functions ranging from procurement to logistics and manufacturing. He also led supplier responsibility programs and played a key role in Apple’s environmental sustainability efforts, helping reduce the company’s carbon footprint by over 60 percent.

In a press release, Apple praised Khan as “a brilliant strategist” and “one of the central architects” of its supply chain. Tim Cook highlighted his leadership during global challenges, expansion of U.S. manufacturing, and commitment to core values. “I know he will make an exceptional chief operating officer,” Cook said.

A Legacy Built Over Decades

Williams helped shape Apple’s rise through major product launches and operational expansions. He was instrumental in rolling out the iPod, iPhone, and Apple Watch, while also establishing one of the world’s most efficient supply chains. He championed Apple’s push into health technology, integrating features that allow users to monitor vital signs and detect potential medical issues.

In a statement, Williams said his time at Apple was “a privilege of a lifetime.” Reflecting on his career, he said, “June marked my 27th anniversary with Apple, and my 40th in the industry.” He praised Khan as the “most talented operations executive on the planet” and said he was confident in Apple’s future under his leadership.

Khan joined Apple in 1995 from GE Plastics, where he worked as a technical leader and engineer. He holds degrees in economics and mechanical engineering from Tufts University, along with a master’s in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.