Jeff’s Top 5 Amazon Black Friday Deals to Put Under the Tree

It’s officially here, Black Friday shopping season. If you don’t feel like braving the stores in person, fear not! Through the Amazon Black Friday deals we’ve found, you can still save on filling out that shopping list. Here are a few of the best bargains we’ve found for this year’s Black Friday shopping spree.

Get a MacBook Air at a Great Price

For computing on the go, the MacBook Air is a great sidekick. It doesn’t matter if you want the older-generation M1 MacBook Air or the latest and greatest. Amazon is offering fantastic discounts on both as part of its Black Friday tradition.

2020 M1-powered MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage: save $200 and pay just $799 .

. 2022 M2-powered MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD Storage: get this for $150 less than retail, paying only $1,049.

Save Big on the Little Things

You can also find some awesome discounts on accessories for your Mac, iPhone, iPad and more. These items can make wonderful stocking stuffers, but they’ll also wrap up great to go under the tree.

From Nov. 25 through Nov. 28, save $10 on every Mujjo product available on Amazon. This includes cases for the iPhone 14 family, iPhone 13 models as well as sleeves for MacBooks and iPads. When you add a product to your Amazon cart, be sure to click the checkbox to apply Mujjo’s special Black Friday coupon to score the savings.

on Amazon. This includes cases for the iPhone 14 family, iPhone 13 models as well as sleeves for MacBooks and iPads. When you add a product to your Amazon cart, be sure to click the checkbox to apply Mujjo’s special Black Friday coupon to score the savings. For a smaller keyboard that’s packed with features, check out Logitech’s MX Keys Mini for Mac . At $99, it’s a terrific addition to your desk setup.

. At $99, it’s a terrific addition to your desk setup. Pair that keyboard with the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 for Mac. You can connect it to your Mac using USB-C, Bluetooth or using Logitech’s unifying receiver. Save 6% and get this stylish, comfortable and powerful mouse for just $75.19.

Deck Out the Kitchen With Amazing Deals

Even though our focus is usually on all things Apple, we know sometimes you gotta cook or make that life-giving coffee. Amazon is offering up some excellent Black Friday discounts on air fryers, Instant Pots and more.

Take 41% off the normal retail price of this Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 appliance. It’s a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a rice cooker, and more. Regularly priced at $169.99, the 6-quart model is just $99.95 for a limited time.

for a limited time. For air frying, check out the Instant Vortex Plus 10-quart air fryer. Made by the same makers that first brought the Instant Pot, this model is usually $149.99. You can order it now, though, and save 33%. You’ll pay $99.95 with free Prime delivery .

. If you love coffee, you can’t go wrong with the Keurig Supreme Plus Smart coffee maker with a removable 78-ounce water reservoir. It features Wi-Fi connectivity, and app that lets you program your brew just the way you like it and more. Any other time of the year, this could cost you $229.99, but Amazon has it marked down 28%. Order one (or more) for just $164.71 and get it in plenty of time for wrapping it to go under the tree.

Enjoy Amazon Black Friday Shopping From the Comfort of Your Couch

With all the great deals offered by the Amazon Black Friday portal, you may not have to brave the stores at all. Stay cozy and warm at home, checking off those holiday gifting lists from the comfort of your couch.