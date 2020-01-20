Jennifer Aniston Triumphs at SAG Awards For ‘The Morning Show’ Performance

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) named Jennifer Aniston best actress for her performance in The Morning Show on Sunday evening. It marked the second big awards season win for the Apple TV+ series.

Multiple Nominations, And a Win For Jennifer Aniston

Ms. Aniston beat high-caliber competition to win the “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series” award. The other nominees were Helen Bonham-Carter and Olivia Coleman for their performances in The Crown, Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), and Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale).

Apple CEO Tim Cook congratulated Ms. Aniston and her colleagues on her win:

Congratulations to Jen and the entire team at The Morning Show! https://t.co/dlLIFgznPM — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 20, 2020

Other The Morning Show stars also received nominations. Both Steve Carrell and Billy Crudup were nominated in the “Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series” category. However, they lost out to Peter Dinklage for his performance in Game of Thrones.