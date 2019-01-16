Apple Pay Boss to Deliver Keynote at Major Industry Conference

Apple Pay chief Jennifer Bailey will deliver a major address at payments technology conference TRANSACT. Her speech was announced Wednesday.

Apple’s VP of Apple Pay Jennifer Bailey. Image credit: Forbes.

Telling the Apple Pay Story

Ms. Bailey, Apple’s Vice President of Internet Services, will be the keynote speaker at the Electronic Transaction Association (ETA) run conference. The event will take place between April 30th and May 2nd, 2019 in Las Vegas.

“I’m thrilled to talk to the payments industry at TRANSACT,” Ms. Bailey said. “We have a great story to tell about how we are working to bring customers even better payment experiences in all aspects of their daily lives.”

Ms. Bailey was in charge launch of Apple Pay in 2014. The service is now active in 26 markets and has over 5,200 banking partners.

The TRANSACT conference is one of the largest in its industry. It expects over 4,000 visitors and over 200 exhibitors. ETA CEO Jason Oxman said: “With contactless sweeping the U.S. in 2019, we look forward to hearing from Jennifer about the latest mobile payments news and how Apple is creating new consumer experiences.”