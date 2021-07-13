JetBlue will be providing an M1 iPad Pro to new incoming pilots, it announced Tuesday. It has been providing Apple tablets to pilots since it gained approval to do so in 2013 and intends to replace older models in use over time too.

iPad Pro With M1 Chips Gives JetBlue Pilots Power They Require

JetBlue pilots use iPad for a variety of tasks, including loading operational tracking apps, hosting system maintenance checks, checking real-time weather patterns to avoid turbulence, and accessing procedures and manuals. The M1 chips and 5G capability gives them extra speed and power to complete these tasks whilst running more than a dozen apps throughout the duration of a flight. Captain Chuck Cook, JetBlue’s director of communications, navigation, surveillance, and technical programs.